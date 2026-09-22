EAM Jaishankar, EU and Indo-Pacific Foreign Ministers discuss cooperation to uphold international law

United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Union (EU) and some Indo-Pacific foreign ministers and discussed cooperation among them to defend the principles of international law.

After the meeting on Monday, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski, who was at the meeting, said on X that "cooperation between Europe and the Indo-Pacific region to defend the fundamental principles of international law" was one of the topics they discussed.

EAM Jaishankar said on X that he "appreciated meeting my European Union colleagues".

He said added that they "discussed India-EU cooperation, multilateral issues and current developments, including in the Gulf, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific".

Some foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia's Penny Wong and South Korea's Cho Hyun, were also at the meeting.

Sikorski said the discussions at the informal meeting covered "strengthening the role of the UN in maintaining international peace and security", and coordination of actions in international forums.

Developing "a common framework for technology, in particular AI," was another topic covered by the ministers.

The ministers are in New York for the high-level session of the General Assembly that starts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis during the UN High-Level Week, reviewing the strengthening of India-Switzerland economic ties following the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

The two ministers also exchanged views on global issues and ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar shared the update on X, saying: “A warm meeting with Swiss FM @ignaziocassis #UNHighLevelWeek. Took stock of our strengthening economic ties with the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation.”

--IANS

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