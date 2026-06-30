June 30, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed why he is the most educated Kapoor in the family

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed why he is the most educated Kapoor in the family

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) During one of his appearances on 'Koffee With Karan', actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed why he is the most educated Kapoor in the family.

He told host and filmmaker Karan Johar that when he got his 10th result, he was in America, assisting his late father, Rishi Kapoor. As mother Neetu Kapoor learned that he had passed with 54.3 % marks in the boards, she started screaming with joy.

Ranbir added that there was a huge party for him as he was the first Kapoor to have passed the 10th standard without failing a year.

KJo asked the 'Barfi' actor, "Are you the first Kapoor boy who passed without failing a year?"

Sharing how his passing the 10th standard turned into a huge celebration, Ranbir was heard saying, "I was in America, and I was assisting my father on a film he was directing, "Aa Ab Laut Chalen", and my mom went to take my results. I think Ayesha only called up my mom and said that, "Aunty, Ranbir's got 54.3". And my mom was screaming with joy. Like, there was a party thrown for me out there. My dadi had tears in her eyes that it's the first Kapoor boy who's passed the 10th standard without failing a year. So it was like a big event, you know. I'm the most educated in my family."

Talking about Ranbir's work commitments, he will soon be seen sharing screen with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'.

Over and above this, he will also be seen leading Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological drama, "Ramayana". While he will play Lord Ram, the project will also see Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, along with others.

--IANS

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