Annu Kapoor's son Evaan turns 18: Stand unshaken when life becomes difficult

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Annu Kapoor's youngest son Evaan turned 18 on Tuesday.

Commemorating the milestone moment, Annu took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of a heartfelt letter he had written for his son.

As his little one stepped into adulthood, the 'Mr. India' actor reminded his son that he is the one who will be carrying forward his legacy.

"I trust that you will take what I have given you, make it your own, and carry it forward with even greater strength, honour, and dignity (sic)," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Annu further advised his son to be physically, mentally, and emotionally strong, as the world is not so kind to the weak.

"My son, always remember that life and existence are a relentless battle. The world is not always kind, fair, or predictable. There will be victories and defeats. There will be moments when you doubt the best you. There will be temptations that will test you and people who do not see you for who you are. Therefore, build yourself to be physically strong, mentally resilient, and emotionally balanced," he added.

Annu also told his son that every day of life will be like being on a battlefield. He added that his greatest battle will not be against others but resisting the various distractions and temptations that life will throw his way.

"Stand unshaken when life becomes difficult. Do not retreat from challenges. Learn from every failure, remain humble in every success, and never trade your integrity for temporary gain. You have been given the gift of life, and now you must shape it with purpose, character, and meaning," the heartfelt letter further read.

Annu shared that although he will always be there to guide and advise his son, from now on, he will have to fight his own battles.

"Today, I do not only celebrate the day you were born. I celebrate the man you are becoming—and the legacy you will one day carry forward. With all my love, pride, and blessings", he concluded.

Annu signed off the letter as "Bhapuji".

--IANS

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