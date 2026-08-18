Bharti Singh says she gives every show the love and dedication she gives her own children

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh has opened up about her approach to work.

She said that she has always treated every show she has been associated with as her own and given it the same dedication, irrespective of whether she was producing it or working as a performer.

Bharti was speaking about her upcoming ‘Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh’, which marks her and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa’s journey as producers. The duo will host the show, which promises a mix of games, comedy, audience participation and entertainment.

Talking about her association with television and the love she has received from audiences over the years, Bharti said she has never differentiated between her own projects and shows she was brought on board as a performer.

“TV ke liye mai bada face hoon ya nahi, yeh toh mujhe nahi pata, lekin jo bhi hoon, aap logon ke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Lekin difference yeh lagta hai ki maine kabhi bhi kisi aur show ko aisa nahi samjha ki woh mera nahi hai. Mujhe pata hai, as a producer, jab kisi show mein paisa lagta hai toh woh kitna mushkil hota hai. Isliye na kabhi kisi reality show ya kisi bhi show mein, jismein maine kaam kiya hai, maine yeh socha nahi hai ki hamara thodi hai, hum kar lenge.”

(I don’t know whether I am a big face for television or not, but whatever I am, I am because of your love. But I have never looked at another show and thought that it wasn’t mine. I know, as a producer, how difficult it is when money is invested in a show. So, whether it was a reality show or any other show I have worked on, I have never thought, ‘It’s not ours, we’ll somehow manage)

Bharti said that once she steps onto the stage, she puts aside the question of who owns the show and instead considers it a collective responsibility.

“Jab main stage par aa jaati hoon, phir main sab bhool jaati hoon ki yeh mera show hai ya kisi aur ka. Phir bas yahi lagta hai ki yeh hum sabka show hai aur hum sabko milkar ismein mehnat karni hai.”

(When I come on stage, I forget everything about whether this is my show or someone else’s. Then I just feel that this is all of our show, and all of us have to work hard on it together)

She further compared her approach towards her work with the way one nurtures a child, saying she has invested the same amount of effort in the projects she has been associated with over the years.

“Jitni jaan main apne show mein laga raha hoon, utni hi jaan maine baaki shows mein bhi lagayi hai jo maine TV par kiye hain. Jaise apne bachche se pyaar karte hain, waise hi doosre ke bachche ko bhi pyaar se aur poori mehnat se paala hai.”

(I have put as much of myself into my show as I have into the other shows I have done on television. Just as you love your own child, I have nurtured someone else’s child with the same love and hard work)

For Harssh, who has worked as a writer and creative on many television shows, the new project is an opportunity to bring together his experience across different aspects of television into one format.

“Maine apni zindagi mein bahut saare shows likhe hain, bahut saare shows as a creative person kiye hain, bahut saare shows as a writer kiye hain. Ab ye saari cheezein samajhne ke baad, I was looking for a format jo ki unbreakable ho, jis mein har ek cheez ho, aur ek master format hota haina.” (I have written a lot of shows in my life, worked on many shows as a creative person, and worked on many shows as a writer. After understanding all these aspects, I was looking for a format that was unbreakable, one that had everything in it, and, you know, a master format)

Elaborating on the idea behind Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, Harssh said the intention was to create a format that could accommodate different elements of entertainment without being restricted by a rigid structure.

“Indian Game Show hum logon ne jab socha bhi tha, to ye tha ki ek master format bane, jiske andar sab aa jaaye: comedy aa jaaye, audience aa jaaye, games aa jaaye, masti aa jaaye. Aur iss show ko hum kahin bhi lekar ja sakte hain, aur iss show ke saath kuch bhi kar sakte hain. 90% shows ke saath ye issue hota hai ki aapka ek format hota hai, aap us format se stick rehte ho. Yahaan par hum format se zyada hamari masti, hamare fun par zyada stick hain. Humko jahaan fun milta hai, hum wahin taraf chale jaate hain.”

(When we first thought of Indian Game Show, the idea was to create a master format that could bring everything together: comedy, the audience, games and fun. We can take this show anywhere and do anything with it. With 90% of shows, the issue is that you have a particular format and you have to stick to it. Here, rather than sticking to the format, we are more focused on our fun and masti. Wherever we find fun, that’s where we go)

Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh will feature games, celebrity guests, comedy and spontaneous interactions, with the duo bringing their chemistry and humour to the format.

–IANS

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