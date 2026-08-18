King says ‘Aahista Aahista’ holds the essence of his album ‘Raja Hindustani’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter King has released the music video of his new song ‘Aahista Aahista’ from his latest album ‘Raja Hindustani’. The singer has said that the track captures the essence of the entire album.

The track is written and performed by King, with music composed by King and Mir Desai.

The music video for ‘Aahista Aahista’ takes that feeling and turns it into a colourful little love story. King finds himself following a trail of mysterious signs that leads him to a woman who seems to have appeared from another world.

Talking about the song, King said, “‘Aahista Aahista’ is one of those songs which perfectly captures ‘Raja Hindustani’ in every sense. It’s one of my favourite creations till date, and I’m so glad that we got to create such an epic music video for it courtesy of our very talented director, Inflict”.

The music video features a range of textures from grand Indian architecture to playful performances and larger-than-life dream sequences. The video keeps love fun, surreal and a little unpredictable. It’s less about finding the perfect love story and more about that feeling of slowly finding someone who just feels right.

The song is touted to be a feel-good take on love, and brings together King’s signature writing with a warm, dreamy sound that feels nostalgic, while bringing listeners into a world of the most colorful pop sonics.

The music video is now available on YouTube via Warner Music India.

--IANS

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