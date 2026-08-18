Seema Pahwa talks about stepping into crime thriller space with ‘Lady Bond007’

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Seema Pahwa is all set to step into a never-seen-before avatar with Lady Bond007, her first vertical-format project.

The actress will be seen playing a sharp and fearless detective caught in a web of murder, betrayal, hidden identities and revenge.

Talking about her debut in the vertical format and her role as detective Meenakshi Batra, Seema said, “I have always enjoyed exploring characters that allow me to do something different as an actor. Meenakshi is sharp, intelligent and fearless, and playing her has been a completely new experience for me. The vertical format has its own pace and energy, and I am excited for audiences to see me in this new avatar as Lady Bond007.”

Directed by Sajan Agarwal, the crime thriller will premiere on Rocket Reels OTT, headed by Kranti Shanbhag.

Director Sajan Agarwal said the thriller has been designed to keep viewers guessing until the end.

“The idea was to create a thriller that keeps the audience guessing until the very end. Meenakshi is not a conventional detective; she observes, understands people and stays several steps ahead of them. Seema Pahwa brings tremendous depth and unpredictability to the character. The vertical format allowed us to make the storytelling faster, sharper and packed with twists,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Lady Bond007 follows Meenakshi, a brilliant detective who goes undercover as a housekeeper at MIC Pharma while investigating a mysterious case involving Sandeep Gupta and his supposedly deceased daughter, Annu.

What initially appears to be a straightforward search for justice soon turns into a complex conspiracy involving greed, property, murder and revenge. While investigating the lives of Anjali and Hardik, Meenakshi uncovers a trail of secrets that leads her to a major revelation, Anjali is actually Annu, the daughter Sandeep had claimed was dead.

The series features an ensemble cast including Karishma Sharma, Vishal Malhotra, Sadiya Siddiquie, Hemant Pandey, Naseer Abdullah, Krishna Bhatt, Shakti Kumar and Nysa Darole, alongside Seema Pahwa.

For Seema, Lady Bond007 marks a departure from her earlier screen appearances as she takes on a central suspense-driven role and enters the rapidly growing vertical entertainment space.

Directed by Sajan Agarwal, the series promises a crime thriller built around hidden identities, family secrets, betrayal and unexpected twists.

–IANS

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