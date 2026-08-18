August 18, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples after performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples after performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut recently offered a glimpse of her spiritual side as she visited Mumbai’s iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Mumba Devi Temple to seek blessings, on Tuesday.

Kangana took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her temple visit. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a traditional golden-yellow silk saree, with her hair tied in a bun adorned with gajra. She completed her traditional look with a red bindi and minimal jewellery as she offered prayers at the temples.

In one of the pictures, Kangana is seen standing with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Other pictures capture her offering prayers and seeking blessings at the shrine, while another picture shows her posing with people at the temple premises.

She also shared glimpses from her visit to Mumba Devi Temple, where she is seen carrying a basket of flowers and offerings and praying before the deity. The actress was accompanied by security personnel during her visit, as she made her way through the crowded streets outside the temple.

The visit comes a day after the spiritually significant occasion of Nag Panchami and Shravan Somwar.

On the occasion, Kangana had also organised a Rudrabhishek at her home. She has shared pictures of the ceremony, giving her followers a glimpse of her participating in the rituals and chanting mantras.

Kangana has also made it a point to acknowledge festivals and important religious occasions through social media posts, extending greetings to her followers.

Her spiritual side is equally matched by her strong expression of patriotism. A glimpse of this was visible during the promotional campaign of her film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, which released in theatres on June 12, 2026.

During the promotions, Kangana used her fashion choices to celebrate India's diverse textile heritage. Rather than sticking to one particular style, she showcased handloom traditions from different parts of the country.

She was seen in a range of traditional weaves and textiles, including South Indian Kanjeevaram, Odisha’s Kotpad, Maharashtra’s Paithani and Gujarat’s Patan Patola and many others.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Over 52 including children injured in grenade blast near Kabul school

Over 52 including children injured in grenade blast near Kabul school

From village fields to national team: Khelo India strengthens Jharkhand’s hockey ecosystem

From village fields to national team: Khelo India strengthens Jharkhand’s hockey ecosystem

Benny Dayal on new single ‘Yaaro Neeyo’: ‘I wanted to make something honest, intimate and timeless’

Benny Dayal on new single ‘Yaaro Neeyo’: ‘I wanted to make something honest, intimate and timeless’

UIDAI completes over 2 crore biometric updates for schoolchildren under Aadhaar drive

UIDAI completes over 2 crore biometric updates for schoolchildren under Aadhaar drive

Aman Verma reveals he landed on his neck while shooting action scene: ‘Happy that I did not break it’

Aman Verma reveals he landed on his neck while shooting action scene: ‘Happy that I did not break it’

Karan Singh on ‘The Traitors’ journey: Way out of my comfort zone, made great connections

Karan Singh on ‘The Traitors’ journey: Way out of my comfort zone, made great connections

Pakistan's top court orders jailed Imran Khan be shifted to hospital amid health concerns

Pakistan's top court orders jailed Imran Khan be shifted to hospital amid health concerns

1st Test: Rishabh Pant stars with 66 as India set 372-run target for Sri Lanka at tea

1st Test: Rishabh Pant stars with quick 66 as India set 372-run target for Sri Lanka at tea

Meta steps up measures to curb child abuse content in India after govt discussions

Meta steps up measures to curb child abuse content in India after govt discussions

Mukesh Khanna reveals using AI in his music projects, says ‘keep it under control’

Mukesh Khanna reveals using AI in his music projects, says ‘keep it under control’