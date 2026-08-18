Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples after performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut recently offered a glimpse of her spiritual side as she visited Mumbai’s iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Mumba Devi Temple to seek blessings, on Tuesday.

Kangana took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her temple visit. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a traditional golden-yellow silk saree, with her hair tied in a bun adorned with gajra. She completed her traditional look with a red bindi and minimal jewellery as she offered prayers at the temples.

In one of the pictures, Kangana is seen standing with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Other pictures capture her offering prayers and seeking blessings at the shrine, while another picture shows her posing with people at the temple premises.

She also shared glimpses from her visit to Mumba Devi Temple, where she is seen carrying a basket of flowers and offerings and praying before the deity. The actress was accompanied by security personnel during her visit, as she made her way through the crowded streets outside the temple.

The visit comes a day after the spiritually significant occasion of Nag Panchami and Shravan Somwar.

On the occasion, Kangana had also organised a Rudrabhishek at her home. She has shared pictures of the ceremony, giving her followers a glimpse of her participating in the rituals and chanting mantras.

Kangana has also made it a point to acknowledge festivals and important religious occasions through social media posts, extending greetings to her followers.

Her spiritual side is equally matched by her strong expression of patriotism. A glimpse of this was visible during the promotional campaign of her film ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, which released in theatres on June 12, 2026.

During the promotions, Kangana used her fashion choices to celebrate India's diverse textile heritage. Rather than sticking to one particular style, she showcased handloom traditions from different parts of the country.

She was seen in a range of traditional weaves and textiles, including South Indian Kanjeevaram, Odisha’s Kotpad, Maharashtra’s Paithani and Gujarat’s Patan Patola and many others.

–IANS

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