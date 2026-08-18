James Wan on ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’: Never seen the Further take physical form to this extent

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Filmmaker James Wan says the next installment titled “Insidious: Out of the Further” will go deeper into the supernatural world as the “Further” begins to physically spill into the real world.

James Wan, who directed the first two films in the franchise, says “Insidious: Out of the Further” takes the ideas, um, further than ever before.

“The Further is now leaking - escaping into our real world,” he said in a statement.

James added: “That’s something we’ve never seen to this extent. We’ve seen premonitions or glimpses of the Further bleeding into our world, but never to the extent where they take physical form.”

With Insidious: Out of the Further taking the franchise in previously unexplored directions, Wan loves the idea that new directors can bring those fresh ideas. He enjoys the process creating a franchise such as Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious, and other stories.

“I say to all my directors that come and play in these franchises, ‘Here is the sandbox. Stay within the sandbox, but within it, do whatever you want,’” he said.

For Wan, that idea fits right in with everything he loves about the horror genre.

“The reason a lot of filmmakers really love playing in this particular playground is that horror allows us to say a lot of things we can’t otherwise say with other films,” says Wan.

“We can make social commentary on the world, talk about the political climate. We can disguise it as a metaphor, an analogy. But people aren’t offended by it because at the end of the day it’s a scary movie—it’s supposed to confront you and offend you.”

“Insidious: Out of the Further” follows Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe.

When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything, she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.

The film will have Lin Shaye reprise her iconic role as Elise Rainier. It is set to release on August 21 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

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