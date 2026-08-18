Karishma Tanna celebrates her mom’s ‘best birthday ever’, plants a sweet kiss on her cheek

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna shared glimpses from her mother’s birthday celebrations, giving a peek into the special moments they shared together.

Taking to Instagram, she shared sweet pictures with her mother alongside a heartwarming note. The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress also planted a kiss on her mother’s cheek, making the moment even more special. Alongside the picture, Karishma wrote, “Mummaaaaaa Happiest Birthday!!!! No one like you!!! That’s it.. Have the best birthday ever !!!!”

In the first image, Karishma is seen kissing her mom on the cheek while holding her pet dog. In the next picture, her doting mother is seen feeding cake to the actress. The subsequent images show Karishma posing with her mother alongside her husband, Varun Bangera. The ‘Naagin’ actress also shared happy pictures with her mother.

Karishma’s affectionate birthday post highlights the close relationship she shares with her mother.

Notably, Karishma Tanna’s mother celebrated her first birthday after the actress welcomed her baby boy. The special occasion marked a new chapter for the family. On July 29, Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29. The new parents shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes. The caption on the picture reads, “It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”

“Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun,” they wrote in the caption.

Karishma had announced her pregnancy in April this year with a series of adorable pictures on Instagram. Sharing the news, she had written, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026.”

--IANS

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