When Preity Zinta revealed why she hates being called 'Bubbly'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta revealed why she hates being called 'Bubbly' during one of her appearances on the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'.

Preity told host Karan Johar that although she got stranded with the title of 'Bubbly', there are other aspects of her personality as well.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker asked her, 'Preeti Zinta is very bubbly, very bubbly character as they said. You hate being described with this word bubbly. Why? What's your issue with this word?"

The 'Veer Zaara' actress reacted to the question, saying, "Because I think there are other aspects to my personality besides being bubbly and talkative. There are other things to me also. I've just got stranded with bubbly, bubbly, bubbly."

As Karan pointed out that everyone thinks she is bubbly, Preity went on to say, "People think that just because I've played certain characters on screen that have a lot of energy and a lot of pep. I mean, you know the person. You know me, I have energy and pep. But like all the time, it's..."

Work-wise, Preity will be making her comeback to the big screen with "Batwara 1947", which also stars Sunny Deol as the lead.

Recently, the makers treated the movie buffs with the first motion poster from the drama featuring Sunny, Preity, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

The poster opened with a "burning paper" visual motif with Sunny in the centre. As he is running amid chaos, we see a group of people stuck in violence and unrest behind Sunny.

The poster also features Sunny standing at the forefront holding a flaming torch, most likely to protect his family, who are standing behind him.

The poster was accompanied by the caption, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026".

--IANS

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