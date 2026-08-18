RJD to hold 'Lok Bhawan March' in Patna over students' issues, Siwan firing; posters appear in Patna

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) The political temperature in Bihar has risen amid growing concerns among students and young people over paper leaks, unemployment, recruitment irregularities and the education system. The controversy surrounding the use of an AK-47 by a cop during a student protest in Siwan has now emerged as a major flashpoint between the RJD and the Bihar government.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has attacked the government over these issues, while Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has announced a ‘Lok Bhawan March’ in Patna on August 19.

Posters announcing the march have been put up across the city, including at the RJD state headquarters.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a post on X, alleged that students and young people are distressed by paper leaks, a deteriorating education system, alleged bias in recruitment and unemployment.

He questioned the use of an AK-47 during a students' protest by the police, instead of addressing democratic grievances and appealed to people to assemble in Patna on August 19 against what he termed as “dictatorship.”

Tejashwi Yadav has announced that the march will begin at 11 a.m. on August 19 from the RJD office and proceed towards Lok Bhawan.

RJD MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party workers are expected to participate.

The Opposition plans to raise several issues during the march, including paper leaks and examination irregularities, unemployment and employment opportunities for youth, recruitment processes and alleged irregularities, problems in Bihar's education system, the alleged AK-47 firing by a policeman during a student protest in Siwan, and accountability of officials involved in the Siwan incident.

The Siwan incident occurred during a student protest on July 25, when Constable Abhishek Kumar was accused of opening fire with an AK-47 at the students.

Following the controversy, Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha suspended the Constable.

However, Tejashwi Yadav has argued that action against the Constable alone is insufficient and has questioned the responsibility of senior officials, including the SP.

The RJD is demanding a wider investigation and accountability.

The Opposition is now attempting to connect the Siwan firing controversy with broader concerns among Bihar's youth over examinations, recruitment and unemployment.

The August 19 march is, therefore, being positioned not merely as a protest over the police incident, but as a larger political campaign targeting the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary government's handling of student and youth-related issues.

With the RJD mobilising its legislators, MPs and workers, the march is likely to become another major confrontation between the Opposition and the NDA government in Bihar.

--IANS

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