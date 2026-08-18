Maruti Suzuki's 'FRONX' becomes fastest Indian SUV to hit 2 lakh exports

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Leading automobile firm Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday said that its popular SUV -- FRONX -- has crossed the milestone of 2 lakh exports in under 38 months, becoming the fastest SUV from India to achieve this feat.

Exports of the Made‑in‑India FRONX began in June 2023 and the model achieved its first lakh exports in under 25 months before adding the second lakh in about 13 months, the company said in a statement.

Manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, FRONX is being exported to nearly 90 countries, including Japan, the statement added.

“Every vehicle exported by Maruti Suzuki carries the hard work and pride of our people. These vehicles take a piece of Indian manufacturing to nearly 120 countries. FRONX has been a key contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s success in exports. Since FY 24‑25, it has been India's No. 1 exported passenger vehicle,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

"After crossing the milestone of 1 lakh exports in record time, FRONX reached its second lakh significantly faster, underlining its growing demand in the international markets," Takeuchi said.

He added that Maruti Suzuki continues to showcase the prowess of India’s manufacturing ecosystem aligned with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

"Sustained focus on exports has earned the company the number one position in passenger vehicle exports from India. Illustrating this leadership, all three of India’s top exported passenger vehicles in Q1 FY 26‑27 were from Maruti Suzuki," Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki has been the No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter from India for five consecutive years, and exports 17 models to nearly 120 countries, the company said.

Top exported models for Q1 FY 26-27 are FRONX, Jimny 5-Door, e VITARA, Dzire and Baleno, with Maruti Suzuki acquiring a share of more than 55 per cent in PV exports from India.

—IANS

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