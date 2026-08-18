Jeet doesn’t have a favourite genre: I enjoy being seen as an artist

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Bengali superstar Jeet says he does not have a favourite film genre, adding that he sees himself as “like water” who can adapt to any role or storytelling format.

Talking about his nine different looks in his latest release, the star said the transformations have little to do with the genre of the movie and that, as an actor, he remains open to exploring all kinds of films.

Jeet told IANS: “Nine looks and genres have nothing to do with each other. Nine looks are,

again, like a lot to do with small, small portions in the film. But genre defines the overall film. And I enjoy being seen as an artist; I would prefer myself seen through the lens.”

“I'm like water, you know. Whichever form you want to give me, I would love to take that shape. So, for me, it's like that. And as an artist, I'm open to all sorts of genres, any genre of films,” he added.

Asked why period films are loved so much by all age groups, he said: “See, any material, if it is nicely told, well made, and nicely presented, connects. Not necessarily period, but yeah, in period films, you have a lot of factuals to play around with.”

Jeet’s latest release is ‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat,’ a biographical action drama directed by Pathikrit Basu. The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Kaushik Sen, Rajatav Dutt, Chandan Sen, Loknath Dey, and Mimi Chakraborty.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Kolkata, “Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat” follows the mysterious Ananta Singh, an aging figure whose daring robberies of the powerful divide public opinion, hailed by some as a criminal and revered by others as a modern-day revolutionary.

The 47-year-old actor has a career spanning over two decades and has acted in 57 films. Referred to as the Boss, he is the executive president of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum.

--IANS

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