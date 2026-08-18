Paris Hilton mourns loss of ‘beautiful soul’ Hayden Panettiere: I’ll always cherish our friendship

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Socialite-TV star Paris Hilton has expressed grief over the loss of her actress friend Hayden Panettiere, remembering her as a talented, strong and kind soul who brought “love and light” into the lives of those around her.

Paris shared a motley of images of herself with Hayden, who was known for her role in popular television shows such as 'Nashville' and 'Heroes', and suddenly passed away at the young age of 36,

Paris wrote in the caption: “Heartbroken over the loss of my friend Hayden. She was such a beautiful soul — so talented, strong, kind and full of so much love and light. It’s impossible to believe she’s gone.

“I’ll always cherish our friendship, all the memories we shared, and the special moments we had together. My heart is with her family and everyone who loved her during this unimaginable time.

Love you forever, Hayden. Rest in peace, angel. You will be so deeply missed,” she wrote.

Confirming the unfortunate news, Hayden’s family had released an official statement. Her father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, described his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.” The grieving family has also requested privacy during this challenging time.

While the exact reason for Hayden’s demise has not been revealed till now, an investigation is underway. She first faced the camera as a child artist as she became part of several commercials and soap operas.

The late star first got recognition back in 1998 for giving her voice to Dot, the young princess ant, in Pixar’s animated film 'A Bug’s Life'. Hayden rose to fame in 2006 for her portrayal as Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader with superpowers, in NBC’s science-fiction series 'Heroes'.

She is also fondly remembered for her role as Juliette Barnes, a young and ambitious country music singer, in the musical drama “Nashville”. The actress rose to further fame with the teen film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

She last appeared on screen in the psychological thriller “Sleepwalker”.

--IANS

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