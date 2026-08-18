1st Test: Chandimal sent for scans after sustaining shoulder and neck injury while fieling

Galle, Aug 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka suffered an injury blow on Day 4 of the first Test against India as batter Dinesh Chandimal was taken to hospital for scans after he injured his shoulder and neck while fielding.

Chandimal sustained an injury to his right shoulder and neck while diving to prevent a boundary while fielding during the first session on Tuesday.

"He was assessed by the team physiotherapist and doctor on the ground and has been taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan," Sri Lanak Cricket said, adding that "further updates will be provided once the scan results are available."

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul went for the sweep towards deep backward square leg, where Chandimal moved across from the left and slide to keep it to two runs. He stopped the ball and then seemed to tumble over completely, with his entire body weight landing on his neck.

Chandimal was seen holding the back of his neck. The physio came to have a look before he was forced off the field.

The 36-year-old batter, who bats at number three, scored four runs from 16 balls in the first innings before falling to Manav Suthar, who impressed everyone with his turn and bounce to pick 4-76 and be India’s standout bowler on Day 3 as Sri Lanka were out for 284 at stumps, conceding a big 178-run lead to India.

Besides Suther, veteran allrounder Ravindra Jadeja took 3-57 to complete a clinical bowling display for India, who also had Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picking a scalp each, as the visitors put themselves firmly in control of the contest.

While writing this report, India were 84/3 in the first session of Day 4, leading Sri Lanka by 262 runs, with Devdutt Padikkal (41*) and Rishabh Pant (4*) batting.

--IANS

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