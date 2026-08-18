Scotland are in a good place to qualify for 2027 WC: Head coach Dawkins

Edinburgh, Aug 18 (IANS) Scotland coach Owen Dawkins has expressed confidence his side is well placed to break a 12-year drought and qualify for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, saying the qualification for global showpiece would represent the pinnacle for the team.

The Scots have only featured in three previous editions of the 50-over World Cup and 2015 was the last time they made it through to the ODI World Cup when they went winless across six matches in Australia and New Zealand.

Dawkins' team has already booked a place at next year's Cricket World Cup Qualifier event after strong efforts in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. They are now just one step away from featuring in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

Scotland require a top four finish at the Qualifier event at the start of 2027 to book their place at the World Cup and Dawkins, who only took over as the head coach at the end of last year - sees no reason why his team won't feature.

“We are in a good place just now," Dawkins told Cricket Scotland. “This series has demonstrated the character and quality within this Scotland side. Securing qualification for the Global Qualifier is a significant achievement, and everyone involved can be proud of the progress we've made."

“ODI cricket remains a hugely important format for the global game, and it would be a magnificent achievement if we reached the World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. It would represent the pinnacle for us as a group. This is a format that we need and world cricket need to continue investing in to help our players develop and to enable our sport to grow, strengthen and thrive," he said.

George Munsey, all-rounder Brandon McMullen and skipper Richie Berrington made a strong contributions with the bat as the Scotland moved to the top of the standings during a recent tri-series at home against Canada and the UAE.

It means there is now stiff competition for spots within Scotland's best XI and Dawkins welcomes the selection headaches that await him in the lead-up to the Qualifier tournament next year.

“There were some outstanding individual performances over the last fortnight. Fin McCreath scored his maiden international century, Richie Berrington produced a fantastic hundred in the final match, while Lyle Robertson enjoyed an amazing debut, with the fourth-best bowling figures in ODI cricket history," Dawkins said.

“However, it's the team performances that give me the most satisfaction. Two matches in the series went right down to the final few overs, while four of our last six victories have come in the closing stages of games.

“That success is not down to luck, but from the skill levels within the squad, backed up by hard work, commitment and dedication shown by everyone involved. It's also a reflection of the excellent work done by the coaching and support staff, helping the players become clearer in their plans, fitter, more robust and better able to stay the distance and win those tight games," he concluded.

--IANS

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