Harman Singha says Rannvijay's reality TV experience would've made him an easy target on ‘Traitors 2’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Harman Singha, who was recently evicted from the reality show “The Traitors”, said his brother and reality TV star Rannvijay Singha’s experience and strong presence would have made him an immediate target.

Harman added that he wished he had learnt more from his brother before entering the show.

Asked if his brother would have done things differently, Harman told IANS: “Rannvijay would have had the same problem which happened with (co contestant) Munawar (Faruqui). When the opening batsman comes to hit the century on 30 balls, then all the bowlers, all the fielders get scared. That's what happened.”

He revealed that before entering the show, the brothers had a chat about the same thing and they agreed that they will be targeted first, regardless of whether he is innocent or a traitor.

“But I wish I had learned something else from my brother because he knows all these things very well. He is very established in reality shows. This was the first experience for me,” said Harman.

He also spoke about the show's strong concept, which pits Traitors against Innocents along with him being evicted so soon.

“I had a lot of fun, I got to experience a lot of things in my crunch time, life as an innocent till the first circle of shock, then I was picked as a traitor, so no matter how much I contributed, the show should be entertaining for the audience to watch, it should be fun for you to witness all the action and there is no better format than this.”

He added: “We were discussing that this show is so successful globally because the format is very strong. When you get into two groups, it's a constant battle that who will win, the traitors or the innocents.”

Harman wishes he had more time in the show.

“But the more you get in life, the happier you should be.”

--IANS

dc