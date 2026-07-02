July 02, 2026 7:15 AM हिंदी

When Om Puri revealed how Bollywood’s nepotism did disservice to Naseeruddin Shah’s talent

When Om Puri revealed how Bollywood’s nepotism did disservice to Naseeruddin Shah’s talent

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The friendship between the late actor Om Puri and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was nothing short of legendary. The two stuck with each other through thick and thin, and became each other’s quiet strength even in the face of nepotism back in the day.

An old video of Om Puri lauding his friend has resurfaced on the Internet. It shows the late actor talking about how Naseeruddin Shah is respected globally.

He said, “Maybe you don't know it very well. You are a very good actor. Not only in India, but you are popular abroad as well. And it is appreciated. Right now, your film Monsoon Wedding is being discussed. Many British people from our film unit have seen this film and praised you a lot. Naseer, I have a serious question for you. You have worked a lot in the film industry for the last 25 years”.

He further mentioned, “I think you have worked in more than 150 films. If you tell this to the British people, they will faint. But our own film industry is very notorious. They will keep giving you money. But they will distribute good roles among their relatives. And they will make you a goon by holding a knife in their hands. If you are disappointed to see the big hoardings of bodybuilders, then bring some names in your mind from your films. For instance, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Akhrosh’ and ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaro’. Only then you will be able to stand among the international actors”.

The friendship between the 2 actors weighed in gold. They shared one of Indian cinema’s most respected friendships. Both came from the world of theatre and the National School of Drama, becoming key figures of the parallel cinema movement. Their bond was built on shared struggles, artistic respect, and a passion for realistic acting.

--IANS

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