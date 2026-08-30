August 31, 2026 12:28 AM हिंदी

When Naseeruddin Shah did not take a bath for around 2 months for his movie 'Chakra'

When Naseeruddin Shah did not take a bath for around 2 months for his movie 'Chakra'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Did you know that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah did not take a bath for around 1.5-2 months for his movie 'Chakra' in order to look the part?

Actor Gulshan Grover had shared during his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma' show that when he learned about this during his early days in the industry, he thought that he would never be able to act like Naseeruddin as he likes to take around 2 to 4 baths a day, whenever possible.

However, Gulshan Grover added that by the hand of fate, he got roles in which he always had to be decked up with a drink in his hand.

"When I was new in movies, I had heard that Naseeruddin Shah, a great actor, didn't take a bath for 1.5-2 months for his film 'Chakra'. He wanted to be in the character. I take a bath 2-4 times...Whenever I get a chance. Oh, God! I said, I won't be able to act like him. However, my luck was such that I got all the roles in which I was wearing a suit and holding a drink."

Talking about 'Chakra', the 1981 release was made under the direction of Rabindra Dharmaraj. It turned out to be his first and last directorial venture.

The core cast of the drama included Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with others.

Backed by Pradeep Uppoor, the camerawork for 'Chakra' was perfomed by Barun Mukherjee. The technical team of the movie further had Bhanudas as the head of the editing department.

'Chakra' sheds light on the harsh realities of life in Mumbai’s slums. The film revolves around Amma (Played by Smita Patil) and her son Benwa (Played by Ranjit Chowdhry). It talks about how Lukka (Played by Naseeruddin Shah), a petty crook's influence ends up shaping Benwa’s future.

--IANS

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