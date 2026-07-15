When Michael Keaton revealed he went unnoticed by a guy with ‘Beetlejuice’ tattoo on his arm

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael Keaton once revealed how he went unnoticed by a guy, who inked his arm with the actor’s iconic character in ‘Beetlejuice’.

An old video of the actor from ‘The Graham Norton Show’, has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him remembering the incident when a person didn’t realise that he is the actor who portrayed the iconic character on his arm.

He said, “This is tremendous. We're shooting, you know, well into the morning, and one of the guys on the crew says, Michael, come here. And says, and there's a guy standing there. A guy standing there like this. You know, really bored. Who had been on his way somewhere to his job or home from his job. The crew guy says, show him. He rolls his sleeve up like this. On flesh, an unbelievably well detailed and really beautiful tattoo of Beetlejuice. There's the actual tattoo. Look how good that is. Look at that. It's amazing. Isn't it? It's extraordinary. And I go, ‘This is extraordinary’. I'm looking at it. I'm going, well, I'm asking him all these questions. And he's just standing there looking at it”.

“And I finish and he says, ‘You done?’. And he goes like this. He rolls his sleeve down and goes over and gets back up on his bike and keeps on going. He never put the two together. He never went, oh, my God. There, you know, here you are. Never did anything like that”, he added.

The iconic character is a mischievous, chaotic and morally unpredictable "bio-exorcist" ghost created by filmmaker Tim Burton. It appeared for the first time in the 1988 cult classic ‘Beetlejuice’, the character is known for his wild green hair, black-and-white striped suit, decaying appearance and irreverent humour.

Beetlejuice possesses supernatural powers. The character remains a pop-culture icon.

--IANS

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