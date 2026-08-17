Hockey World Cup: Indian men go down fighting 2-4 to England

Amstelveen, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian men’s team suffered a 2-4 defeat against England in their second Pool D match of the FIH World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Monday.

Nicholas Bandurak scored twice for England, while Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft added one each as England overturned a 1-2 deficit to secure victory, which confirmed a top-two finish in the pool for Zachary Wallace’s team.

For India, captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner, while Dilpreet Singh finished off a well-worked move in the second quarter.

The contest began at a frantic pace before both sides settled into their structures. India created the first clear opportunity in the seventh minute when Jarmanpreet Singh found himself with almost the entire goal in sight, five yards inside the circle, but his hurried effort went wide as goalkeeper Oliver Payne dived across. England earned a penalty corner in the 10th minute after a referral, but Manpreet Singh produced an excellent stick block to deny the flick.

England broke the deadlock in the 14th minute. A brilliant aerial caught the Indian defence napping, leaving Mohith with a 2 vs 1 situation, and Bandurak finished clinically to make it 1-0. India responded almost immediately, with Dilpreet testing Payne, but the England goalkeeper palmed the effort away.

India drew level two minutes into the second quarter. After winning a penalty corner, Harmanpreet stepped up and unleashed a rocket of a flick into the top-left corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance. England threatened again through Bandurak, who narrowly missed from close range, before India completed their comeback in the 25th minute to take the lead.

The goal came after Hardik Singh worked the ball along the baseline to Abhishek, who sent a bouncing pass towards the far post. Dilpreet was perfectly placed and needed only a simple touch to put India 2-1 ahead.

India entered half-time with the lead and had enjoyed the better attacking numbers, registering eight shots on goal compared to England’s three.

England, however, continued to build patiently after the interval, while India’s defensive structure initially remained difficult to penetrate.

The visitors found the equaliser in the 39th minute against the run of play. Following a long slap-push from the right, Rushmere got a half-touch with his reverse stick inside the circle, sending the ball past Mohith to make it 2-2.

England then turned the game around. In the 43rd minute, another aerial ball allowed England to enter India’s 23-metre area, with Rushmere again involved in the build-up. Croft took a quick hit and beat Mohith to score his maiden World Cup goal and give England a 3-2 advantage.

India pushed for a response in the final quarter. Jarmanpreet earned a penalty corner in the 47th minute, but Harmanpreet’s attempt to find a deflection from an Indian stick was kept out by an alert Thomas Sorsby. Abhishek then went close with a tomahawk in the 50th minute, but the ball travelled across the face of goal.

England sealed the result in the 55th minute. After India conceded a penalty corner following a goalmouth melee, Bandurak stepped up and produced a superb low-flying flick to the left of goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, completing his brace and making it 4-2.

Despite India’s efforts to fight back, England’s efficiency in the second half proved decisive as they converted their opportunities to claim all three points in Pool D.

The win put England on top of the pool with six points from two wins in two matches, which means they have qualified for the next phase. India, with a win and a loss, are in second position and will play Pakistan in their last pool game, which is now a must-win fixture for Harmanpreet & Co to finish in the top two and remain in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan and Wales have one point each from two matches apiece.

--IANS

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