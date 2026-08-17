August 17, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

Terrorist Pannun sparks alarm with 'Khalistani Army' rhetoric in Canada

Terrorist Pannun sparks alarm with 'Khalistani Army' rhetoric in Canada

Washington/ Ottawa, Aug 17 (IANS) The recent announcement by terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to form a Khalistan Army and Sikh Homeland Security force, followed by videos showing Sikh men training with semi-automatic rifles on Canadian soil, is deeply alarming and could have catastrophic consequences for the Sikh community itself, a report has stated.

Recently, Pannun released a video calling on diaspora Sikhs to participate in a so-called Khalistan "Referendum" in Indianapolis, the capital of the US state of Indiana, while also floating the idea of a “Sikh Homeland Security” force, or Khalistan Army, according to a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’.

“These are not abstract political arguments. They are calculated provocations aimed at restless young men already navigating the pressures of migration, identity, and easy money. The result is visible and ugly: a small minority of Sikh youth in the United States and Canada drifting into drugs, illegal guns, and gang life, damaging their own communities and the cities that host them,” the report detailed.

“Pannun’s messaging does not create every troubled youth, but it supplies a ready-made narrative that romanticizes defiance and externalizes every failure onto India. When a young man already exposed to street culture hears that the real war is against the Indian state and that arming or ‘securing’ the community is legitimate, the leap from online rhetoric to real weapons becomes shorter,” it stated.

According to the report, Canadian intelligence has previously identified Khalistani extremists as a national security concern, while the pattern of inflammatory videos followed by displays of force is not a coincidence.

Highlighting the evidence on the ground, the report said, “Across the Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia, Indo-Canadian organised crime networks — many drawing recruits from Punjabi and Sikh backgrounds — have become major players in drug trafficking, extortion, and targeted shootings. Canadian police operations have repeatedly netted young men of Punjabi origin in drive-by shootings, home invasions, and firearms seizures in Brampton, Mississauga, and Surrey.”

“In one recent case, three Punjabi youths received sentences ranging from 25 months to five years after a shooting and explosive incident in Surrey. Extortion rings have systematically targeted Sikh-owned businesses, filming the attacks and circulating the footage to terrorize the community. Youth as young as 16 and 17 have been charged with pointing loaded guns at officers or participating in contract-style shootings,” it noted.

The report stressed that extremists of this kind must be called out for what they are - forces of division that ultimately endanger the very communities they claim to defend. It further said that Canadian and US authorities should take seriously the overt display of paramilitary activity and the networks that draw young people into transnational criminal activity.

“Sikh community leaders, gurdwaras, and families have an equal duty to reject the glamorisation of guns and the politics of permanent grievance. The future of Sikh youth in the diaspora will be decided not by referendums staged for cameras, but by whether the next generation chooses education, enterprise, and peaceful citizenship over the dead-end of drugs, gangs, and imported radicalism,” Khalsa Vox mentioned.

--IANS

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