Jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Hosts Maharashtra lose 0-3 to U.P, Jharkhand, Haryana notch second wins

Pune, Aug 17 (IANS) Jharkhand and Haryana registered their second wins to keep their qualification record intact, while Madhya Pradesh recorded their first win and hosts Maharashtra suffered a frustrating loss to Uttar Pradesh in the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 at the Maj. Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Hockey Jharkhand downed Hockey Punjab 3-1 in a Pool ‘A’ encounter, while Hockey Jharkhand got past the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in Pool ‘B’ to top their respective pools. In Pool ‘D’, Hockey Madhya Pradesh came back to beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-1. In Pool ‘C’ Uttar Pradesh Hockey handed hosts Hockey Maharashtra a shocking 3-0 loss.

The tournament is being hosted by Hockey Maharashtra under the aegis of Hockey India, with matches played out in two Divisions, ‘A’ and ‘B’ respectively.

In a Division A, Pool ‘A’ match, Hockey Jharkhand got past Hockey Punjab 3-1. Rajni Kerketta (23’), Pushpa Dang (36’), Salomi Nag (58’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand. Hockey Punjab pulled one back through Harpreet Kaur (7’). Hockey Jharkhand (6 pts; 2 matches) logged their second win, while Hockey Punjab (0 pts; 1 match) suffered their first loss.

Later in Pool ‘B’, Hockey Haryana got past Association of Odisha 3-0 for their second win and topped the pool. Hockey Haryana (6 pts; 2 matches) scored through Khushi (15’), Anjani (22’) and Durga (56’).

In Pool ‘D', Hockey Madhya Pradesh recovered to beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-1. Saniya Syed (10’), Tanvi (14’), Mitali Sharma (45’) scored for the winners after Chhattisgarh Hockey took the lead through a penalty stroke by Rukhamani (15’). Hockey Madhya Pradesh (3 pts; 1 match) led the pool, while Chhattisgarh Hockey (3 pts; 2 matches) trailed in second place in the pool.

In Pool ‘C’, Uttar Pradesh Hockey downed Hockey Maharashtra 3-0. Upadhyay Shweta (13’), Annu (26’) and Vandana Patel (56’) netted for the winners. Hockey Uttar Pradesh topped the group with 4 points from 2 matches, while Hockey Maharashtra (0 pts; 1 match) are at the bottom of the pool.

Earlier, in Division B, Pool ‘A’, Hockey Mizoram (12 pts; 4 matches) topped the pool, beating Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-1 after Lalrawng Bawli Esther (9’), Anjana Xaxa (22’), Lalchhanhchuahi (41’), Manglawm­sang (47’) scored. Hockey Andhra Pradesh (6 pts; 4 matches) had Kuppa Tulasi (59’) reduce the margin. Hockey Andhra Pradesh finished second in Pool ‘A’.

In Pool ‘A’, Delhi Hockey downed Kerala Hockey 5-0 with Rana Nishu (4’), Lakra Namrata (21’, 39’), Dipika (48’, 49’) scoring. Delhi Hockey (6 pts; 4 matches) and Kerala Hockey (0 pts; 4 Matches) were relegated to Group ‘C’.4 pts.

In Pool ‘B’, Hockey Karnataka (12 pts; 4 matches) ended as group winners as they beat Goans Hockey 6-0. The winners scored through a four-goal effort by Pearlin Ponnamma A.G (4’, 48’, 54’, 59’), Manish Ponnamma Cd (6’, 46’), Lakshmi (19’, 29’), Meher Kaur Mehta (52’). Goans Hockey (0 points) remained at the bottom of the pool.

In another Pool ‘B’ encounter, Hockey Bihar (7 pts, 4 matches) got past Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu to trail in second place. A goal by Sidhi Kumari (2’), Khushi Kumari (5’), Kumari Rishu (18’) and a double by Singh Sapna (54’, 55’) accounted for Hockey Bihar. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu had Priyadharshini K (4’) score. Hockey Tamil Nadu was relegated from Group B.

RESULTS:

Division A, Pool ‘A’: Hockey Jharkhand: 3 (Rajni Kerketta 23’, Pushpa Dang 36’, Salomi Nag 58’) bt Hockey Punjab: 1 (Harpreet Kaur 7’). HT: 1-1.

Division A, Pool ‘B’: Hockey Haryana: 3 (Khushi 15’, Anjani 22’, Durga 56’) beat Hockey Association of Odisha: 0. HT: 2-0

Division A, Pool ‘D’: Chhattisgarh Hockey: 1 (Rukhamani 15’ - p.s) lost to Hockey Madhya Pradesh: 3 (Saniya Syed 10’, Tanvi 14’, Mitali Sharma 45’). HT: 1-2

Division A, Pool ‘C’: Uttar Pradesh Hockey: 3 (Upadhyay Shweta 13’ - p.c; Annu 26’ - p.c; Vandana Patel 56’ – p.s) bt Hockey Maharashtra: 0. HT: 2-0

ON Sunday:

Division A, Pool ‘D’: Chhattisgarh Hockey: 6 (Yashoda 2’, 41’, 54’; Yadav Sheetal 6’; Dhiurve Neha 7’, 15’) bt Hockey Himachal: 4 (Sonam 28’; Kaur Navneet 28’; Toppo Shani Jharia 43’; Khushi Verma 59’). HT: 4-2.

Division B, Pool ‘A’: Hockey Mizoram: 4 (Lalrawng Bawli Esther 9’, Anjana Xaxa 22’, Lalchhanhchuahi 41’, Manglawm­sang 47’) bt Hockey Andhra Pradesh: 1 (Kuppa Tulasi 59’). HT: 0-2.

Division B, Pool ‘A’: Delhi Hockey: 5 (Rana Nishu 4’, Lakra Namrata 21’, 39’; Dipika 48’, 49’) bt Kerala Hockey: 0. HT: 2-0

Division B, Pool ‘B’: Hockey Karnataka: 9 (Pearlin Ponnamma A.G 4’, 48’, 54’, 59’; Manish Ponnamma Cd 6’, 46’; Lakshmi 19’, 29’; Meher Kaur Mehta 52’) bt Goans Hockey: 0. HT: 3-0.

Division B, Pool ‘B’: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu: 1 (Priyadharshini K 4’) lost to Hockey Bihar: 5 (Sidhi Kumari 2’, Khushi Kumari 5’, Kumari Rishu 18’, Singh Sapna 54’, 55’). HT: 3-1

--IANS

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