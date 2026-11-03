November 03, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

When Matt LeBlanc spoke about life-size toys at his huge property

When Matt LeBlanc spoke about life-size toys at his huge property

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Matt LeBlanc, who is known for his role in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, once spoke about his love for big toys.

A clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor talking about his favourite thing to do, nothing.

In the video, the show host asked him, “It does sound like your work ethic isn't that high You don't like leaving your home that much”.

The actor joked, “Yeah, I got to get out of here”.

The show host laughed, and said, “You do like doing nothing. Don't you?”.

The actor shared, “Yeah, I hate to say it, my mom probably won't be too proud but, my favorite thing to do is absolutely nothing. Sit on the couch forever if you let me”.

Norton then said, “But I like the idea of being at your house because most of us, we might have a dartboard or something, but you have like big toys at your house to play with?”.

He said, “Yeah, I got a huge bulldozer to play with like it's life-size”.

The show host then got more curious as he said, “Do you have buildings you can destroy with it?”.

The actor replied in jest, “Yeah, knock them down, put them back”.

The show host went on, “He's not even joking, he really does have a big bulldozer. Is it not at the house or the garden?”.

The actor explained, “Yeah, no, not in the garden. It's a big piece of property that I have, and I have a motocross track there. So we use it to make the jumps and do all that kind of stuff”.

Norton said, “Life is good. Isn't it?”

“It's nice to be here”, the actor added.

--IANS

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