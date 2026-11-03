November 03, 2026 5:25 PM हिंदी

When Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his drunken encounter with Mahesh Bhatt during 1st meeting

When Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his drunken encounter with Mahesh Bhatt during 1st meeting

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The 3 time National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently seen in ‘Last Man in Tower’, once spoke about his drunken encounter with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

A clip from one the Kapil Sharma shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor along with director Anubhav Sinha talking about his meeting with Mahesh Bhatt at his house.

Mahesh Bhatt had invited the actor to his house for a chat after he was impressed with his work. However, the evening took a mind-altering turn when Manoj was served the alcohol by the director.

He said, “Once, I got a message from Mahesh Bhatt. He said, ‘I have seen your episode. You call me on this number, right now’. It was 10:30 pm. I called him up, he asked me what I was doing. I said, ‘Sir, I am not doing anything’. He told me to come. I went and he saw the episode of ‘Swahimaan’. He praised it a lot. He asked me if I would like to have a drink. How do I say this? It was Mahesh Bhatt's first meeting. I was in my senses. He kept a bottle in front of me. He asked me to have a drink. I was meeting Mahesh Bhatt for the first time, such a big name”.

The actor then went on to share, how hilariously drunk he got during his 1st meeting with the critically and commercially acclaimed director.

“He asked me if I knew what it was. I said, ‘Sir, it's whisky’. I had a drink. I felt as if I was drinking water. You were fooling me. Whenever he went inside for some work, I would make another drink, have it, and behave as if nothing happened. After an hour, I saw 4 Mahesh Bhatt sir. After 40 minutes, I couldn't understand if these are the right people. Or these are the right people. Or these are the wrong people”, he added.

--IANS

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