When Kristen Stewart injured Chris Hemsworth while filming

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart once revealed how she hurt actor Chris Hemsworth. An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has now resurfaced on social media, and it shows the actress sharing the details of how things unfolded during a particular shot.

The show host asked her. “You are doing a lot of the fighting, but didn't you injure Chris Hemsworth?”.

Responding to the same, the actress said in jest, “He needed a bit of roughing up”.

The show host then said, “But no disrespect You don't look strong enough to have kind of really injured Chris Hemsworth”.

The actress quipped, “I punched him right out of his close-up and it actually it's funny now. But when it happened, I instantly was like, ‘I’ve just ruined the movie because I love this thing’. And, I thought that we were gonna have to stop filming”.

She further mentioned, “I thought he was gonna start crying. He did. He spun right out of it and um, wow, it's kind of a d******* too. He's like the nicest guy in the world. I was really lucky that I happened to clock Chris Hemsworth. He couldn't be a better person just now”.

The actress accidentally injured Chris Hemsworth while filming ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’. During an action sequence, the actress was supposed to throw a punch that narrowly missed Hemsworth, but she accidentally connected with the right side of his face. The blow left Hemsworth with a bloody nose, a black eye, and a noticeable lump.

Hemsworth later joked that he was more disappointed Stewart stopped the take to apologize than by the punch itself, saying it would have been "the perfect, most truthful take”. Stewart immediately checked on him, feeling guilty.

--IANS

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