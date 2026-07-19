When Jennifer Aniston spoke about staying away from the pressures of parenthood: It’s so peaceful

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, once shared that she would like to live a child free life.

An old clip of her podcast with Monica Padman has now resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress talking about how she doesn’t really want to take up the responsibility of parenting a child.

In the video, Monica said, “You’re on the other side of that (parenthood), and I wonder if there’s peace there”.

Jennifer Aniston said, “Oh, it’s so peaceful. It’s so peaceful. But there’s a point where it’s out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it. And when people say, ‘But you can adopt’, I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. Selfish or not, whatever that is, I wanted it to come. But are there moments? This goes around into probably a topic I don’t really want to discuss, but when you meet someone and you go, ‘God, we would have made some good kids’. That might come up, and then that’ll pass within three seconds”.

Actor and comedian Dax Shepard chipped in, as he said, “You’ll plan a trip to Mexico”.

Jennifer said, “Just take a look at that vacation for five minutes and you’re like, ‘Good night. Bye. See you later. What are we going to watch?’ It’s romanticizing, but once you are on the other side of it, it’s out of your control. It just wasn’t in the plan”.

The actress has been married twice. She married actor Brad Pitt in 2000, but the high-profile couple divorced in 2005 amid intense media scrutiny. She went on to marry actor-director Justin Theroux. They announced their separation in 2018.

The actress has spoken candidly about the public pressure surrounding motherhood, revealing that assumptions about her personal life were often hurtful. The Emmy-winning actress has consistently emphasised that a woman's success and fulfilment should not be defined by marriage or having children.

--IANS

aa/