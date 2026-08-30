When Hugh Jackman spoke about his challenging New Year's Eve moment on stage

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Hugh Jackman once spoke about a challenging moment on stage while he hosted New Year's Eve in Australia.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting the difficult moment when he was left to his own devices after the entire crew was sloshed.

He said, “The first thing I hosted, this was back when I would do anything for money, I was asked to host the Australian New Year's Eve fireworks special. I was like, great $3,000 I'm in. So I went and I hosted it. It's this act, Kylie Minogue singing doing all this stuff. And of course the centerpiece of New Year's Eve is the fireworks show”.

He further mentioned, “And they said, ‘Now this is the most difficult. You've got 45 minutes and you have to commentate on the fireworks’. And I was like, I said, ‘I know nothing about fireworks’. And they said, ‘Don't worry. There's four pages of notes here. You know, there's 120,000 tons of fireworks. There's five barges, you'll be fine. Just go for it’. So finally we go through the show and all of a sudden Kylie puts the detonator”.

“The fireworks start and the producer says, ‘And go’. And I look over at the guy. And by the way, the entire crew is drunk. Everyone's drunk. That's New Year's Eve, they're not missing out on the fun. He's got the notes and he has lighter. And he lit it up, burning the papers”, he added.

--IANS

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