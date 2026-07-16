When Guillermo del Toro reflected on how ageing changes people for good

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro once shared his thoughts on ageing, and how it transforms people’s thoughts, and their approach towards life.

An old video of the filmmaker has resurfaced on social media, in which he can be seen talking about how much he feels at peace and is happier at the age of 53 than he was at age of 23.

In the video, he said, “I'm much happier at 53 than I was at 23. I think the years of sublime confusion are from 19 to 29. You think you're late for everything, you're a has-been, nothing is happening, there's no opportunity for you, the world is closed, everything's a disaster, you want to die, and then you're 30. And then you go through another reformulation”.

Earlier in May, the filmmaker had shared that he went through a gruelling schedule during the filming of ‘Pan's Labyrinth’. 2 decades after the film premiered to acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, the filmmaker reflected on just how difficult the Oscar-winning fantasy film was to make, and what his worst filmmaking experience was.

The 61-year-old filmmaker returned to Cannes this year in order to present a new 4K restored version of the film, which originally debuted in competition at the 2006 festival and received a 22-minute standing ovation.

He said at the festival, “Twenty years ago, making this movie was like going against everything at all times. It was the second worst filmmaking experience of my life, the first one being Mimic with the Weinsteins. That was horrible”.

The filmmaker is celebrated for blending fantasy, horror and fairy-tale storytelling with emotional depth. He developed a fascination with monsters and gothic imagery from an early age. He gained international recognition with films such as ‘Cronos’, ‘Pan's Labyrinth’, ‘Crimson Peak’, ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Pinocchio’. His works often explore humanity through misunderstood creatures, moral ambiguity and political allegories. He has won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture.

--IANS

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