Aalisha Panwar claims she was scammed: Used me for my facevalue for promotion

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Aalisha Panwar revealed through her latest post on social media that she has been a victim of fraud.

She revealed that she was recently contacted to be the chief guest at an event titled 'Mr, Miss, Mrs and Kids Star of Rajasthan 2026', which was scheduled to be held on 16th August in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Aalisha added that everything seemed legit at first and she was also asked to make a video about the event, given around 5-10% of the payment decided for that video.

She was later given fake news that the event had been postponed and it would now take place at a later date.

However, the actress later learned that the event took place on the decided date, and she was misled.

Naming those involved in the event, Aalisha claimed that she was used for her face value as an actor to promote the event.

"So, basically, as an actor, my face value was used. I was used just to promote that event, to sell out their tickets. So, it's a scam, a fraud, and I don't know, maybe the events that these people held in the past have also happened in the same way by scamming the actors," she shared in the clip.

The actress said that she is making the video to ensure that no other actor falls prey to such people.

Aalisha even apologised to all her admirers who were expecting her at the event.

"Apology to all the audience out there, to all my fans who might have been waiting for me in the event. Honestly, I myself was a prey to this scam, so I can't say much on it, but again I would just say to all the actors that be aware of such scammers, never associate your name with them if you don't want to be scammed like me, and I really don't want anybody else as an actor to experience what I just experienced," she concluded.

--IANS

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