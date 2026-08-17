Akhil Sachdeva reveals what Emraan Hashmi wanted from him in his ‘Awarapan 2’ song

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’,has shared that he was approached by the actor himself.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release, and said that Emraan Hashmi wanted a different flavour to the song, and gave him full creative freedom for the song.

Talking about the same, Akhil Sachdeva told IANS, “Emraan Hashmi himself called me for the song and he wanted me to make a very different song from what I have usually done. So I am glad that it was not a love song, it was not a heartbreak song that he wanted me to do. He told me to do something different and I experimented. So, I didn't have any pressure for it but I knew that I had to achieve the level, the legacy of ‘Awarapan’, the standard of ‘Awarapan’, and I am a person who listens to my heart a lot. I always believe in my gut feeling. And Emraan bhai was also telling me to write what my gut feeling tells me to write. I have used Punjabi words in this song, this wasn’t the case with ‘Awarapan’”.

He further mentioned, “So people might be afraid of this, people might have different views but I thought that it is coming naturally. So I accepted that song as my gut feeling. The song is all about Emraan bhai. So I am glad I could make it and it's one of the most talked about songs in the film other than ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ and ‘Toh Fir Aao’ which is from the first part of ‘Awarapan’. They have a different legacy, we can't talk about that. But the new songs, one of the new songs in the film is my song”.

He then spoke about the flak that he received for the song after he used Punjabi words in his lyrical structure.

He said, “I think criticism is definitely what we were expecting. I was very on for criticism. I also got abuses for using Punjabi words. But I think everybody who has gone to the theatre and seen the film, they have said sorry to me on Instagram”.

“They DM me and they said sorry that we thought it was wrong, something wrong. But I think that's the beauty of my song and beauty of doing it purely from my heart”, he added.

--IANS

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