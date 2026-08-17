Manchester City stay interested in Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez despite missing deadline bid

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Manchester City reportedly remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez despite missing the cut-off date set by The Blues. City have a two-week time to decide on making a bid for the Argentine midfielder, with the transfer window open till September 1.

City did not make a bid on the Friday cut-off set by Chelsea, but a report in Sky Sports stated that the Sky Blues stay interested in the 25-year-old, who made it to the final with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup. While the transfer window remains open, Fernandez won't be able to leave his club for the £120m terms agreed in May with his representatives.

Fernandez was recently welcomed with boos from a few Chelsea fans during their friendly meeting with Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge, a game that they won 3-1. He was handed an internal two-match suspension at the end of the last season after he expressed his admiration for Madrid while on international duty.

Fernandez came to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 and has made 169 appearances for the club across all competitions. He has fired in 31 goals, while also providing 29 assists.

Meanwhile, City have also reportedly been in talks for a possible deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille, who is a Moroccan international midfielder. This comes after they parted ways with Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders. The French Ligue 1 club is looking for something around £85m for the midfielder, with head coach Davide Ancelotti confirming the chatter between the clubs.

Rodri and Barcelona have agreed a deal of £65m. Spain's captain is set to join the Spanish club for a period of four years. He had one year's contract left with City, and while they wanted the midfielder to stay, they did not deny the third offer made by the Spanish club. Rodri won the 2026 World Cup with Spain and is a former Ballon d'Or holder. He also played a key role in helping City win four Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He is now set to undergo his medical test at Barca.

--IANS

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