Nitin Nabin congratulates new BJP team, says confident of them powering ‘Viksit Bharat’ resolve

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin congratulated the party’s newly appointed national office-bearers on Monday and voiced confidence that they will take the ‘Developed India’ Mission forward and take the nation-building efforts to new heights.

Almost seven months after Nitin Nabin took charge as the BJP national president, the party announced a major organisational overhaul with the restructuring of party leaders under the incumbent chief’s team.

Nitin Nabin, taking to X, wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Team.”

“With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The BJP chief further said that he was confident that every member, with the spirit of a dedicated karyakarta, will further strengthen the organisation to take forward the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the commitment to nation-building to new heights.

The organisational reshuffle comes as the party prepares for a series of elections and seeks to strengthen its organisation across states and social groups.

Notably, the new team under Nitin Nabin is expected to steer the BJP through crucial state elections, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year.

The next big electoral battle of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, when Narendra Modi-led government seeks mandate for the fourth term, will also be one of the biggest electoral assignments for the new team.

Among the key shake-ups in organisational structure are the replacement of Amit Malviya with Deepak Mhaskey, who will lead the IT and social-media machinery, while Hemang Joshi has been made the new chief of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has returned to the central role, making a comeback as the national general secretary. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been brought into the national organisational structure, on the back of astounding success in West Bengal elections.

--IANS

mr/uk