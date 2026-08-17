Nitin Nabin’s BJP team: A blend of youth, women and experience

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s new organisational team under national president Nitin Nabin reflects a deliberate blend of youth, women’s representation and political experience. With crucial Assembly elections ahead, including in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the reshuffle signals an attempt to create a more energetic and representative leadership structure, say analysts.

The most striking feature is the emphasis on younger leaders. Six office-bearers are below 40, while 15 are between 40 and 49. Another 21 fall in the 50–59 age group.

“The lower average age indicates a conscious effort to strengthen the BJP’s second generation of leadership,” says a BJP leader, adding, “Younger office-bearers can bring fresh ideas, greater organisational energy and a closer connection with young voters.” At the same time, their presence creates a stronger leadership pipeline for the future, he adds.

Women’s representation is another important highlight. Women have secured 12 of the 65 organisational positions, including six of the 13 national vice-president posts. The inclusion of prominent leaders such as Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani and D. Purandeswari strengthens the visibility of women within the party’s senior decision-making structure. Greater representation of women is also strategically significant because women voters have become an increasingly important electoral constituency, say political observers.

At the same time, experienced leaders also remain central to the new structure. Former Union minister Smriti Irani has returned to a prominent organisational role as a national general secretary, while Ram Madhav has been appointed a national vice-president. Raje, Piyush Goyal and B.L. Santosh will be guiding the party using their long political experience. The combination of veterans and younger leaders gives the team institutional experience while allowing room for generational renewal.

The BJP has also focused on regional and social diversity. Phangnon Konyak and Biplab Deb bring greater representation from the Northeast, while D. Purandeswari and M. Venkatesan strengthen the party’s presence in southern India. Around 40 per cent of the office-bearers reportedly belong to marginalised communities, while new leadership has been appointed for the OBC, SC, ST and Minority Morchas. The inclusion of academics and professionals further broadens the leadership pool.

--IANS

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