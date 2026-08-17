India, Armenia explore new avenues to strengthen defence cooperation

Yerevan, Aug 17 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday called on Armenian Defence Minister, Suren Papikyan, in Yerevan where they explored new avenues to further strengthen defence cooperation.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Suren Papikyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Ambassador of India to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, also participated in the meeting. Secretary Singh also called on the Chief of General Staff, Armenia, Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, in Yerevan.

"The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Armenia defence partnership, with renewed focus on bilateral defence industrial cooperation and defence research and development," the ministry noted.

Secretary Singh arrived in Yerevan on Sunday on a two-day visit. He was received by Ambassador Sinha and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, Secretary Singh will engage with the Armenian leadership to chart the course of future India–Armenia defence and strategic cooperation during the visit.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Armenia on defence-related matters and follows a high-level Armenian military delegation's visit to New Delhi earlier this year.

Earlier in April, Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. The two sides discussed issues related to defence cooperation between India and Armenia.

Asryan had arrived in India on April 28 for an official visit. Armenia's Ministry of Defence said that during the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to cooperation in the defence sector.

Lieutenant General Asryan also held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh during the visit. According to the Indian Air Force's Media Co-ordination Centre, the discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation and interoperability, as well as strengthening bilateral air power ties.

–IANS

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