DPL 2026: All-round East Delhi Riders beat New Delhi Tigers by 36 runs

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) East Delhi Riders secured a 36-run win over New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Batting first, East Delhi Riders posted a strong 192/7 in 20 overs, with Vansh Mehra, Arpit Rana, Mayank Rawat and Suryansh Raina making valuable contributions.

The Riders made a fast start as Mehra and Rana added 62 runs for the first wicket in just 5.4 overs. Mehra scored 35 off 21 balls before being dismissed, while Rana contributed 33 off 22.

After the openers departed, Mayank Rawat and Suryansh Raina kept the pressure on the Tigers' bowlers. Rawat smashed 40 off 23 balls, including four sixes, while Raina scored 33 off 21 to help the Riders finish with a competitive total.

For New Delhi Tigers, Rishabh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 3/34 in four overs, while Laxman took 2/31.

Chasing 193, New Delhi Tigers started positively but soon lost wickets at regular intervals. They slipped to 94/4 in 10.2 overs, putting themselves under pressure.

Captain Himmat Singh and Lakshay Thareja then tried to rebuild the innings, adding 48 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Mayank Rawat broke the partnership by dismissing Himmat for 31 off 20 balls.

The Tigers struggled to recover after that and eventually lost all their wickets for 156, falling 36 runs short of the target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which will host the international fixtures between India and Afghanistan.

Ashish Meena was the standout bowler for the Riders, taking 3/32 in four overs, while Mayank Yadav impressed with 2/9 in three overs.

The Riders' strong batting effort, followed by disciplined bowling, helped them secure a convincing victory.

--IANS

hs/bsk/