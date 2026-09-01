September 01, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

When Emily Blunt spoke about compliment she received from a nurse for her daughter

When Emily Blunt spoke about compliment she received from a nurse for her daughter

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) British actress Emily Blunt once spoke about the reaction of a nurse after she delivered her daughter Hazel.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting the compliment that she received for her newborn daughter from a nurse.

In the video, the show host told the actress, “You grew the little human and little human popped out, we've got a picture of Hazel. As a mother that must be so nice”.

Responding to the same, Emily said, “We were in the recovery room afterwards and we had this amazing nurse who came in and she looked at Hazel, and she goes, ‘Damn, your baby is so cute’. I went, ‘Oh really?’. She went, ‘She is gorgeous’. And I went , ‘I think you say that to all the mothers’. She said, ‘No, I don't say that. When I know a baby is ugly I say you had a baby’”.

Emily Blunt is married to actor John Krasinski. The two are among Hollywood’s most admired celebrity couples, having built a relationship that has largely remained away from the usual glare of showbiz. The pair began dating in 2008 and got engaged the following year before tying the knot on July 10, 2010, at a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Their wedding was held at George Clooney’s villa, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the intimate occasion. The couple have since welcomed two daughters, Hazel and Violet. Hazel was born in February 2014, while Violet arrived in June 2016.

The couple have been extremely protective of their children’s privacy and have made efforts to give them a relatively normal upbringing away from the spotlight. Despite their demanding careers, the couple have continued to support each other professionally and personally. They also worked together on the successful ‘A Quiet Place’ franchise, further strengthening their creative partnership.

--IANS

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