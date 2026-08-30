When Chiranjeevi admitted to having doubts about Juhi Chawla before 'Pratibandh'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi had once admitted that he was not certain about Juhi Chawla being right for her role in the 1990 movie 'Pratibandh'.

During a throwback media interaction, Chiranjeevi shared that he had seen Juhi in the movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', in which she was seen as a bubbly young girl and hence was not sure if Juhi would be entirely suitable for her role as Shanti in 'Pratibandh'.

However, as he saw her photograph in the look, they decided to give her a chance. Chiranjeevi shared that Juhi had an innocent face required for the part.

Talking about his experience working with Juhi in the movie, Chiranjeevi said, "I had seen 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', where she is a teenage girl and a very bubbly character. So, we had doubts whether she would be apt for this character or not. Once we happened to see her photograph which is similar to our getup. Then we thought it would be nice, 'Definitely, why can't we cast'. And she had a similar sympathetic face, so we tried Juhi. She was so nice, and she accepted."

Chiranjeevi even went on to applaud Juhi's performance in the movie, saying that she did a great job. Mentioning one scene in particular, the 'Megastar' shared, "And I think we are very much happy with her performance, especially the court scene. That jail scene, near the jail, when I am trying to convince her. And she did very well."

Made under the direction of Ravi Raja Pinisetty, 'Pratibandh' also featured Rami Reddy in a crucial role, along with others. The project also marked the Bollywood debut of Chiranjeevi.

'Pratibandh', which is a remake of the 1989 Telugu film 'Ankusam', turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

--IANS

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