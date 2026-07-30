Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates ISSF World Cup gold medallists Esha Singh, Neeru Dhanda

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday felicitated India's ISSF World Cup 2026 gold medallists Esha Singh and Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda for their landmark achievements in their respective events.

Neeru scripted history at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy, by becoming the first Indian woman trap shooter to win a gold medal at an ISSF World Cup.

Esha, meanwhile, continued her remarkable ascent in international shooting by clinching the women's 25m pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. It was her second World Cup gold of the year in the event.

During the interaction, Mandaviya assured the duo of continued government support as they strive for sustained excellence in the sport.

"The Government is pushing hard and leaving no stones unturned to ensure you don't stay behind by any means in giving your best from every tournament. Shooting is one of our highest priority disciplines and is a prominent medal-winning sport for us looking ahead to the 2028 LA Olympics, the 2030 Commonwealth Games and so on. All we want is medals from you also at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya also said the shooters' achievements reflect the success of India's long-term investment in athlete development through initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India and scientific coaching support.

Arjuna Awardee Esha is part of the TOPS Core group, while Neeru is part of the TOPS Development group. Both shooters have also been Khelo India Athletes (KIAs). The duo is currently preparing for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games.

Neeru, 26, from Haryana's Jind district, also created a new national record in qualification at the Lonato World Cup, scoring 121 out of 125. She then defeated former World Champion Carole Cormenier of France in a thrilling final to claim the gold medal.

A Naib Subedar in the Corps of Military Police, Neeru trains at the Indian Army's prestigious Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Mhow. Her World Cup triumph followed her gold-medal-winning performance at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian Games double silver medallist Esha, 21, edged past a strong Chinese challenge in the Hangzhou final to clinch the women's 25m pistol gold.

Last year, Esha became the first Indian woman to win a World Championship medal in the women's 25m pistol when she claimed bronze in Doha. She had earlier won her maiden ISSF World Cup title in the 10m air pistol.

She also won the 25m pistol gold at the Munich World Cup with a world-record score of 43.

With the 2026 Asian Games and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics ahead, Esha and Neeru will be among India's key shooting prospects as the country looks to build on its growing success in the sport.

--IANS

sds/bsk/