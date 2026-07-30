'International community must stop Pakistan's brutal massacre of civilians in PoK'

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) The international community must take note of the continued suffering of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who have been living under Islamabad's unauthorised and illegal occupation for decades with their suffering concealed by the occupying authorities through censorship, intimidation, and political repression, a report has detailed.

Pakistan's ongoing crackdown on people of the occupied region in which dozens of civilians have been killed, injured and arrested has once again showcased the difficult conditions faced by the locals who have repeatedly held protests demanding basic rights, economic justice, transparent governance and accountability, an opinion piece in 'Rising Kashmir' mentioned.

Instead of addressing the legitimate concerns of people of PoK, the Pakistani authorities have Instead placed restrictions on the assembly of people, imposed a communication blackout and arrested people. Thousands in PoK have called for freedom from Pakistan and also expressed their desire to become part of India considering the huge development that has been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The report said that the international community must not remain silent at a time when the fundamental rights of the people of PoK are being eroded. An impartial investigation should be conducted into the allegations of killing, arbitrary detention of people, suppression of protests and violence against people and those responsible for violations of human rights must be held accountable.

According to the report, the demands of the people of PoK should not be ignored or suppressed and sustainable peace can only be achieved through respect for democratic values, human dignity, the rule of law and not force or intimidation.

"It is imperative that international human rights institutions, including the UN, not only condemn the illegalities happening in PoJK but also ensure that Pakistan stops all types of brutalities. Action must be taken against all those involved in the killing of civilians," Parimoksh Seth wrote in the 'Rising Kashmir'.

"The people of PoJK deserve justice, dignity, the opportunity to live in peace and freedom to decide which country they want to be part of. UN has to ensure that people in PoJK are at liberty to decide their future. However, the UN has failed to act and has just become a puppet organisation," he added.

Over 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in PoK during the ongoing brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces amid escalating unrest in the region.

Citing reports, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Wednesday said that around 40 civilians were killed, while several others were injured and arbitrarily arrested between July 27 and 28 in Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other areas of the occupied territory.

Expressing grave concern, the group alleged that more than 100 people have been killed since June 5, several hundred have been critically injured, and hundreds have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance by the Pakistani security forces.

Condemning the atrocities by Pakistani forces, the UKPNP said that the “use of excessive or unlawful force against peaceful civilians would constitute serious violations of international human rights law and may amount to crimes under international law.”

The group called on the UN, the European Union and the wider international community to take immediate steps to “help protect civilians, support impartial and independent investigations into the reported incidents, and encourage respect for international human rights obligations."

--IANS

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