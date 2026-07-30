CWG 2026: ‘I only prayed he could walk normally; he returned as a Commonwealth medallist again,’ says Sreeshankar’s father

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) When Indian long jumper M. Sreeshankar suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in 2024, his father and personal coach, S. Murali, stopped dreaming of medals. His only prayer was that his son would one day walk normally again. Less than two years later, Sreeshankar scripted one of Indian athletics’ most remarkable comeback stories, clinching the silver medal in the men’s long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I never thought about medals after the injury. Being his father and personal coach, I only wished that he would walk like a normal person again. But he has done a miracle—for us and for the country. I am extremely proud of him,” an emotional Murali told IANS after his son’s historic achievement.

Calling it a moment of immense pride for the family, Murali said Sreeshankar’s comeback was powered by unwavering determination after a career-threatening injury.

“It is a very, very proud moment for me and my family because he is coming back after a huge injury—a ruptured patellar tendon. This is actually his second life. We never imagined he would return and jump like this. I am so happy that he has become a double Commonwealth Games medallist in the long jump,” he said.

Murali revealed that the rehabilitation process began immediately after the devastating injury. The very next day, Sreeshankar travelled to Mumbai to consult renowned sports surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala before undergoing surgery in Doha.

Following the operation, he spent nearly seven months at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Ballari, where he underwent intensive rehabilitation.

“Only because of his determination and dedication could he make such a comeback. He worked relentlessly during those six to seven months at IIS,” Murali said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the injury, Sreeshankar never allowed self-doubt to creep in. According to his father, the athlete remained remarkably calm and confident throughout his recovery.

“He kept telling me, ‘I’ll come back. I’ll jump again. Don’t worry about me.’ He was calm, composed and completely confident that he would return. I think he may be one of the very few athletes to come back at this level after a ruptured patellar tendon injury,” Murali recalled.

The emotional journey extended beyond the training ground. While Murali focused on his son’s recovery as coach and father, Sreeshankar’s mother turned to faith, praying every day for his successful return.

“My wife was always visiting temples and offering prayers for his recovery. Wherever our national camps were held, she made sure to visit temples and perform puja every single day,” he said.

Sreeshankar’s silver medal is not just another podium finish for India—it is a testament to resilience, relentless hard work and a family’s unwavering belief that transformed heartbreak into one of the greatest comeback stories of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

--IANS

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