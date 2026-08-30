August 30, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

When Alan Cumming spoke about Ryan Gosling’s embarrassing moment on Cannes Film Fest stage

When Alan Cumming spoke about Ryan Gosling’s embarrassing moment on Cannes Film Fest stage

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Alan Cumming once revealed an embarrassing moment pertaining to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling when he had to walk off the stage.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor reminiscing the moment he hosted an event at the Cannes Film Festival.

He said, “When I did it, they had these auctioneers, it's like a big fundraiser thing. Ryan Gosling came on, and the thing is, I didn't have to introduce this, thank goodness. They said, ‘What we're going to do is, Ryan Gosling will make out with anyone in the audience, right? Man or woman’. He offered that”.

He further mentioned, “This is what happened. This is what was terrible. So they said, the bidding's starting at $40,000 or something. And there was, like, crickets. Ryan Gosling's standing there, licking his lips, getting all ready. And nobody bidded. Nobody bidded. And poor Ryan Gosling had to walk off. Nobody took it. I was like, ‘Take the ticket, start at $500. And it was just too much money. I don't know, or everyone just too couldn't be bothered”.

“That's awful. It was just mortification. Just the sound of his footsteps going. At least he's bounced back. He hasn't let it dog him”, he added.

Ryan Gosling is known for his versatility, charm, and understated screen presence. He began acting as a child artiste on before gaining wider recognition in films such as ‘The Notebook’, ‘Half Nelson’, and ‘Drive’. He has worked across romantic dramas, thrillers, comedies, and major blockbusters.

His performances in ‘La La Land’ and ‘Barbie’ showcased his ability to combine humor, emotion, and musical talent. He has received several prestigious nominations and awards throughout his career. Beyond acting, he is also a musician.

--IANS

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