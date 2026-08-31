When a flight was delayed due to Gulshan Grover

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Grover once revealed how a flight was delayed because of him.

During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he recalled how he was on a flight and the flight was not taking off as the air hostess refused to sit next to him.

When host Kapil Sharma asked if a woman has ever been scared of him, Gulshan Grover shared a hilarious incident, saying, "I was shooting in Manali and had to fly to Kullu. I didn't get a ticket. I had to flaunt all my acting charm, narrate dialogues, and all to get a seat. So, at the last minute, they gave me a seat. I ran towards the flight. My seat was towards the end. It was like a bench in a small plane towards the end. The air hostess was supposed to come and sit there."

However, despite the time, the flight was not taking off. Curious, Gulshan Grover had asked the air hostess, 'What's happening? Why are we not going?"

To his shock, the air hostess replied, "The reason is you".

When the actor asked what happened, she said, "I'll quit my job and not sit with him".

Gulshan Grover has earned the title of the 'Bad Man' of Bollywood with his portrayal of menacing villain roles in more than 400 films since the 1980s.

His cinematic journey commenced with movies such as 'Hum Paanch (1980)' and 'Rocky (1981)'. Soon, he cemented his position in negative roles with movies such as 'Ram Lakhan (1989)', 'Shola Aur Shabnam (1992)', 'Sir (1993)', 'Mohra (1994), and 'Hera Pheri (2000)'

Not just that, Gulshan Grover has also been a part of many international projects including 'The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)' and 'Desperate Endeavours (2011)'.

Despite his image as the dangerous villain, Gulshan Grover has also delivered memorable performances in positive roles in movies like 'I Am Kalam'.

--IANS

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