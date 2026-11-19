Islamabad: In October 2025, Pakistan's federal government signed an accord with the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), a coalition of traders, lawyers, transport workers and students in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Among other things, the deal promised to cut the territory's bloated cabinet to 20 members and to review the perks of ministers, officials and judges. The Pakistani prime minister called it an achievement. Eight months later, in June 2026, the same authorities declared the same movement a proscribed organisation under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2014.

Amnesty International called the move disproportionate and unlawful. No court had examined the group's conduct in the interim. A political dispute about privilege and representation had simply been reclassified as terrorism.

By June 19, over two dozen people had died after nearly two weeks of unrest in the region. The actual figure however differs as per local account. The regional police chief said four officers had been killed and 97 wounded, and that 515 people had been detained. On July 17, the UN Human Rights Office said dozens of people had been killed since June, most of them protesters but some of them law-enforcement personnel. It called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into every death, on both sides.

Since then, the numbers have only become more contested. An allegation letter sent by UN Special Procedures experts on September 4 cited reports of at least 96 protesters and six police or paramilitary personnel killed, along with 205 people placed on the anti-terrorism watch list. Available reporting shows no reply from Pakistan.

The pattern repeated in Rawalakot on November 5. JKJAAC sources named three dead and 18 injured and alleged the use of drones. Police said armed individuals had fired on officers, declined to confirm the civilian toll, and did not address the drone claim. The official account is very different.

PoJK police have portrayed the movement as an armed group with a "specific agenda," claimed to have recovered automatic weapons, and said 21 of their own personnel were killed during 2026. Pakistan’s Foreign Office maintains that the country recognises the right to peaceful assembly but "cannot permit violence." Not surprisingly, even the territory's own legislature has asked for answers. In late July, the PoJK Legislative Assembly passed a resolution seeking an independent truth commission into all deaths, injuries and property losses. Whether that body was ever formed remains unclear. What is clear is that no transparent, person-by-person register of the dead exists. When a state will not publish even the names, accountability has not been delayed. It has been refused.

After a fact-finding visit in August, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan traced the unrest to institutional distrust, sweeping restrictions on expression and connectivity, and an increasingly confrontational state response. The Commission insisted that accountability must also apply to protesters where individual responsibility is established, and it found definite evidence of systematic voter coercion in the July election.

The core quarrel, though, was never mysterious. Talks collapsed over two demands: the abolition of elite privileges, and the removal of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees from Kashmir on the other side who live elsewhere in Pakistan.

A nine-member committee was notified in December 2025 to examine exactly that clause. The PoJK information minister later claimed that everything within the territory's jurisdiction had been implemented. The authorities also point to constitutional protection for the reserved seats, which is a legitimate legal argument. But a dispute over perks and representation is, by definition, political. Turning it into a terrorism case without a transparent judicial process is not security policy. It is the institutional failure at the heart of this crisis.

What happened in PoJK mirrors what researchers have found about the country as a whole. The UNDP's 2021 National Human Development Report estimated that economic privileges granted to elite groups cost Pakistan about $17.4 billion, roughly six per cent of the economy. The corporate sector took the largest share, around $4.7 billion. The military, which the report described as the country's largest business conglomerate, received an estimated $1.7 billion through preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure. Leaders engaged with the findings and pledged action.

The IMF's Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment, published in November 2025, reached a compatible conclusion. Corruption risks are widespread, it found, rooted in a state-dominated economy and worsened by fragmented oversight and by anti-corruption bodies long subject to political influence. It identified privileged entities, including those owned by or affiliated with the state, as the most economically damaging channel. It also flagged the broad legal immunity given to officials of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, many of whom are drawn from the armed forces. Governance reform, the IMF estimated, could raise output by 5 to 6.5 per cent over five years.

Leaked property data from the 2024 ‘Dubai Unlocked’ project listed roughly 17,000 Pakistani citizens as owners of more than 23,000 Dubai properties, valued at over $10 billion in early 2022. Separately, a National Assembly committee was told in January 2025 that more than 22,000 bureaucrats held dual nationality and most had property abroad. Whilst this is lawful for civil servants, legislators have proposed extending the ban to civil servants that already applies to parliamentarians and judges.

It is pertinent to mention that life looks very different at the other end of the scale. The World Bank reported in September 2025 that national poverty, after falling from 64.3 per cent in 2001–02 to 21.9 per cent in 2018–19, has risen again since 2020. Its modelled estimate for recent years sits around 25 percent. Inside PoJK, the hardship was immediate and concrete.

Day labourers and motorcycle-taxi drivers lost their income for the duration of the June shutdown, and reports spoke of people struggling to obtain medicine, food and transport. It does establish that ordinary people paid the price while a political dispute escalated into a security operation.

Months after the first deaths, there is still no verified, named register of those killed, which is why the toll is put anywhere from dozens to nearly a hundred. The UN experts’ letter has gone unanswered. The truth commission sought by the territory’s own legislature has not visibly materialised. Amnesty International, the UN Human Rights Office and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have all asked for the same thing, an independent investigation, and all have been met with the same silence. Islamabad has not disproved the allegations against its forces. It has declined to let anyone test them.

This is not an aberration confined to one territory. It is how the Pakistani state behaves when privilege is questioned. The UNDP has put a price on elite privilege, the IMF has documented how oversight is fragmented and politically compromised, and the World Bank has shown poverty rising again. Each finding was acknowledged, and little changed. In PoJK, the people who raised the same complaint from the street, about bloated cabinets, official perks and unrepresentative seats, were answered with anti-terrorism law, a communications blackout and force. The system found it easier to criminalise the question than to answer it.

The cost has been carried by the people least able to bear it. Ministers kept their perks while labourers went weeks without a rupee of income. The state shut down roads, banks and the internet for an entire population in order to avoid a conversation about its own privileges. Until Pakistan holds those who govern to the standard it imposes on those who protest, PoJK will stand as evidence of what the state is built to protect. It is not the labourer who lost his wages, or the families still waiting for an official acknowledgement of their dead. It is the privilege that the protests set out to challenge.

--IANS

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