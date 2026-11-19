Quetta, Nov 19 (IANS) The recent appointment of former Pakistan Army Captain Rehman Gul as Commander-in-Chief of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is likely to usher in a style of leadership and military strategy that could pose a serious threat to both Pakistan and China, a report has stated.

Gul, who was appointed head of the BLA on November 14, has a distinctive background, having served in the military for eight years before leaving to join the Baloch insurgency. He previously served as commander of the Majeed Brigade, the BLA’s suicide attack unit, prior to assuming charge of the group, according to a report in 'The Diplomat'.

“Gul has new ideas regarding military strategy. In January-February 2026, the BLA implemented a large-scale offensive, known as Operation Herof 2. The offensive lasted six days and resulted in a heavy death toll for the BLA. His appointment is interpreted as a judgment on Herof 2. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict Studies and Security (PICSS) evaluated that the ‘tactical doctrine and exceptionally heavy costs of Operation Herof 2’ were what led to the ouster of previous BLA leader Bashir Zeb,” the report mentioned.

PICSS, citing sources within the BLA, reported that Gul prefers deploying small, mobile teams rather than large, rigid units, arguing that bigger formations attract greater military attention and expose the group to heavier losses.

“Gul's cadres are likely to maintain command discipline and strategic patience. It is expected that Gul will focus on maintaining a core of trained cadres. Gul, who is also a Brahui poet, attracts more Baloch youth than former commander Bashir Zeb. With the right planning and discipline, the BLA is capable of carrying out more targeted attacks,” the report mentioned.

While the BLA under Gul is unlikely to carry out mass-casualty attacks, it warned that its smaller, highly mobile cells could pose a persistent security challenge.

The report noted that Gul’s experience in the Pakistani military, the tactical knowledge of senior commanders and the group's focus on suicide operations could make these units difficult to tackle.

It added that such cells are harder to dismantle and that the BLA can rapidly replace commanders lost in smaller operations.

"The concern with Gul’s leadership is further compounded by the increase in violence in 2026. Between the second and third quarters of 2026, the number of violence-related deaths in Balochistan almost tripled, with 829 deaths in the third quarter. Unlike Herof 2, which quickly lost momentum, the current BLA strategy is organised and patient enough to attack for long periods of time," The Diplomat report mentioned.

"China will be alarmed as well, because Gul is believed to be the mastermind behind the increased targeting of Chinese nationals by the BLA in recent years. Between 2021 and 2024, at least 20 Chinese nationals, including employees of Beijing-funded projects, were killed in different terror attacks in Pakistan," it stated.

--IANS

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