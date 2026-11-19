Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Thursday called on the Bangladeshi authorities to end the arrest and harassment of workers and trade union leaders exercising their right to peaceful protest in the South Asian nation.

Expressing grave concern over the worsening situation, Amnesty International said that workers and trade union leaders were being targeted for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association and collective demand for a higher minimum wage.

The statement came after Bangladesh police arrested two labour federation leaders — Green Bangla Garments Workers Federation (GBGWF) Central President Mosammat Sultana Begum and its General Secretary Elias on Tuesday night over allegations of setting a police vehicle on fire in Dhaka's Savar area on November 4.

“We had information that they were inciting violence and that members of their organisation were behind the torching of our vehicle,” Savar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Saiful Alam told Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Waadaa.

Condemning their arrest, Amnesty International said that Sultana Begum and Elias were not the first trade union leaders to be arrested since the protests began.

“Earlier this month, Mostafa Kamal, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Bangladeshi Garments Trade Union Federation, and Rozina Akter Sumi, member of the AFWA-Bangladesh Women's Leadership Committee and Education and Training Secretary of the GBGWF, Md. Ali Azgar, President, Gazipur District Garments Tailors Workers Federation, Md. Morshed Alam Kawsar, President, Gazipur Setu, Bangladesh Garments Workers and Employees Federation, and Md. Fuadur Rahman Nirjon, Admin, KJK Facebook Group of Gazipur Garments Workers were arrested,” it added.

Meanwhile, the US-based Fair Labor Association (FLA) and the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) called for the immediate release of Sultana Begum and Elias, describing their arrests as “unacceptable”.

The organisations urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure an expedited and peaceful negotiation process towards a fair minimum wage, warning that the arrest and detention of the union officials severely disrupted the process and damaged Bangladesh's reputation as a responsible sourcing partner.

“We unequivocally condemn violence, threats, and intimidation against workers and union officials. We urge the government and all parties to publicly join us in this condemnation, both during the minimum wage review and after,” read the statement.

Earlier this month, several leading international human rights organisations strongly condemned the violence against garment workers in Bangladesh, who have been protesting for fair wages and basic labour rights.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating unrest in the garment industry, with several people, including law enforcement personnel, injured and dozens of factories closed indefinitely.

--IANS

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