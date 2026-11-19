New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that finance is not merely about the management of money but is equally about the wisdom to earn ethically, utilise resources responsibly and create prosperity for society.

“India's rich knowledge traditions offer timeless principles of financial discipline, prudent decision-making and collective well-being that remain deeply relevant in the modern world,” said Gupta, while addressing a special lecture on ‘Personal and Corporate Finance in Indian Knowledge Systems’ as the Chief Guest at Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), University of Delhi.

Organised under the aegis of the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the special lecture brought into focus the significance of India's traditional knowledge and its relevance to contemporary personal and corporate financial practices.

Appreciating the initiative, Gupta said that such academic engagements provide an important platform for revisiting India's intellectual heritage and exploring its practical application in present-day economic and institutional frameworks.

Emphasising the importance of India's civilisational heritage, the Speaker observed that Indian Knowledge Systems encompass a wide spectrum of wisdom, including economics, ethics, governance and responsible resource management.

He highlighted that traditional Indian thought places considerable emphasis on balancing material prosperity with moral responsibility and social welfare.

He said that integrating these principles into contemporary financial understanding could encourage a more balanced, ethical and sustainable approach towards wealth creation and economic development.

Addressing the students and faculty members, Gupta underscored the importance of connecting education with India's indigenous intellectual traditions.

He said that young people must develop an appreciation for the country's rich knowledge heritage while acquiring the skills and understanding required to address emerging challenges.

He added that educational institutions have an important role in promoting research, dialogue and interdisciplinary learning so that India's traditional wisdom can find meaningful expression in contemporary academic discourse.

The programme was attended by Advocate J.P. Sharma, Chairman, Governing Body, as the Chief Patron; Bharat Singh, Principal, as the Patron; Narendra Singh, Principal, Zakir Husain Delhi College (Morning), as the Special Guest; and Sunaina Kanuajia, Department of Commerce, University of Delhi, who were also present during the programme, said the statement.

The lecture provided an academic platform for examining the intersection of traditional Indian wisdom and contemporary financial practices, encouraging meaningful engagement with India's knowledge heritage among students and faculty members.

The Speaker appreciated Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) and its IQAC for organising the programme and promoting awareness of Indian Knowledge Systems through academic initiatives, the statement said.

--IANS

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