New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Venice Livewires have roped in former Indian batting all-rounder Vijay Shankar for the upcoming Italia T10 2026 as a replacement for Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who will no longer be part of the squad.

The franchise, which already boasts a line-up packed with international names, said the signing would add depth and options to the squad heading into the tournament. Shankar has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India and has spent several seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

A right-handed batter who also bowls right-arm medium pace, Shankar has built a reputation as a dependable two-way player in domestic and franchise cricket. After retiring from all forms of the game earlier this year, Shankar has featured in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), European T20 Premier League (ETPL) and NCL GT20 Canada leagues.

Venice Livewires chairman TNR Mohit said the team had been keen to add someone with Shankar’s experience and range of skills. “Vijay Shankar is an experienced cricketer who brings quality and versatility to our squad.

“His experience of playing at the international and IPL levels will be valuable for the team. We are pleased to have him on board and believe he will make an important contribution to our campaign,” he said in a statement.

Shankar joins the side featuring England batter Dawid Malan, who has been named as the side’s captain. Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle, one of the most recognisable figures in T20 cricket, is also part of the side, as are former India spinner KC Cariappa and JJ Smuts, the former South Africa all-rounder who now plays for Italy.

The rest of the squad comprises James Wharton, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Angelo Andradege, Ali Hassan, Syed Zain Abbas Naqvi, Venkata Naga Sravan Konidena, Rohit Adia, Mudunkotuwa Arachchige Sahas Metmadu Wijerathne, Moiz Amar Naveed, Weeramundage Pidusha Fernando, and Shekhar Singh.

Former India cricketer and chief selector MSK Prasad is the team director of Venice Livewires. Six franchises will compete in the Italia T10: Napoli Knights, Milan Icons, Venice Livewires, Brescia Lions, Rome Gladiators and Bologna Hurricanes.

Each team has a 14-member squad that mixes home-grown players with international experience. Ten of those spots must go to Italian cricketers, drawn from the Marquee, Category A, Category B and Under-19 pools. Teams can then add up to four overseas players to strengthen their line-ups.

--IANS

nr/bsk/