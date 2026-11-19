Madrid, Nov 19 (IANS) Spanish club Real Madrid have extended the contract of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni until June 2032, securing the services of one of their key players for the long term.

The Spanish giants announced the contract extension on Thursday, confirming that the midfielder will remain at the Santiago Bernabéu for another six years. Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from French club AS Monaco in 2022 and has made 205 appearances across five seasons, winning eight trophies with the Spanish side. His honours include one UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Aurélien Tchouameni have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who will remain linked to the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a brief statement on Thursday.

"In his five seasons wearing our jersey, he has played 205 matches and won 8 trophies: one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one LaLiga, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Supercopa. He is an international with France, having played 50 matches for the national team so far and won one Nations League in 2021," it added.

The 26-year-old has also established himself as an important member of the France national team, making 50 international appearances and being part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

Reacting to the contract extension, Tchouameni expressed his happiness at continuing his journey with the Spanish club and thanked the supporters for their faith in him.

“Playing for Real Madrid, for Madridistas, at the Bernabeu and anywhere in the world, is a privilege.

“Being able to prolong this adventure is an amazing feeling. Thank you all for your trust and support. I remember fondly all the great moments we’ve had these past years, but most of all, I think of all the ones to come, because we still have many pages to write together,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

--IANS

sds/bsk/