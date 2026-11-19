London/New Delhi, November 19 (IANS) Britain’s former minister Tulip Siddiq has revealed in a podcast that she is considering taking legal action against Chief Advisor of then Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus over allegations of corruption made by his administration that had led her to resign from office last year, leading UK daily ‘The Guardian’ reported on Thursday.

The Labour party MP is a niece to former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

Siddiq’s mother Shiekh Rehana and Hasina had survived the August 15, 1975, massacre of their family in Dhaka which saw the assassination of their father, Bangladesh liberation’s chief architect Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Since the August 2024 protests that ousted her, Hasina has been living in exile in India. She was served a death sentence in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity.

The then Bangladesh administration, accusing Siddiq of benefiting from her aunt’s regime, issued an arrest warrant in April 2025. In less than eight months, she was convicted in absentia and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Siddiq had termed the charges against her “completely absurd” in an interview with the Guardian last year, claiming herself a “collateral damage” in a longstanding feud between her aunt and Yunus.

This time, speaking to a podcast called ‘Politics Unleashed’, the British politician said she had been the victim of a “malicious prosecution”, 'The Guardian' reported on Thursday.

She added that she was speaking with a reputable lawyer who had told her she had a case to sue Yunus, the Nobel peace prize-winning economist who led the interim government in Bangladesh from 2024 to 2026, it quoted.

“It was essentially malicious prosecution,” she said, adding that she was exploring options with lawyers and “considering” legal action.

According to the newspaper, Yunus was approached for a response “through two close associates”, but he declined to comment.

Siddiq has reportedly claimed that she had repeatedly tried to get details about what she was accused of, but the Bangladesh government had not replied to letters from her lawyers.

She also claimed to have sent a handwritten letter to Yunus, who was staying at the Dorchester in London.

“He refused to meet with me. I tried repeatedly to see him face to face,” she said, insisting she had not been stressed by the accusations and subsequent trial because she knew she was innocent. “I was more baffled by the whole thing than anything else,” quoted newspaper report.

Siddiq has also reportedly revealed she had received support from Britain’s former Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the controversy.

She said he sent her a message when he was in the US with President Donald Trump after she had received a security threat, the report added.

“It kind of matched with the timing of when he was just about to see Trump,” she apparently said on the podcast conversation.

-- IANS

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